Man killed, 2 others in hospital after shooting in Livingston, victims uncooperative

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 36-year-old man is dead, and two others are being treated for injuries after a shooting in Livingston Thursday evening.

Police responded to several shooting calls just after 7:30 p.m. on Balmoral Court near Hammatt Avenue.

Officers found a man lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, they found a pair of 31-year-old men collapsed on the ground with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to local hospitals for treatment. They underwent surgery early Friday morning.

Officers say gang ties could be at the center of this shooting.

"We're looking at that component. It's likely there are some gang-related issues in this case, but we're looking into it," said Livingston Police Chief Ruben Chavez.

Officers say one of the two shooting victims underwent surgery early this morning.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time. They say the victims have not been cooperative in the investigation.
This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livingstonfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News