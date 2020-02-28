Man killed, 2 others in hospital after shooting in Livingston, victims uncooperative

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 36-year-old man is dead, and two others are being treated for injuries after a shooting in Livingston Thursday evening.Police responded to several shooting calls just after 7:30 p.m. on Balmoral Court near Hammatt Avenue.Officers found a man lying in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Shortly after, they found a pair of 31-year-old men collapsed on the ground with gunshot wounds.They were both taken to local hospitals for treatment. They underwent surgery early Friday morning.Officers say gang ties could be at the center of this shooting."We're looking at that component. It's likely there are some gang-related issues in this case, but we're looking into it," said Livingston Police Chief Ruben Chavez.Officers say one of the two shooting victims underwent surgery early this morning.Police do not have a suspect description at this time. They say the victims have not been cooperative in the investigation.