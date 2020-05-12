2 shot in Livingston, police believe its gang-related

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were shot in Merced County early on Tuesday morning, according to police.Livingston police received a call regarding shots fired in the area of Chianti Court around 1:35 a.m.Officers found a 70-year-old man with a gunshot wound as well as a 36-year-old man who had been shot.Both men were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related. Officers are now searching for the suspects involved.