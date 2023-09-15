Local agencies working together to protect Fresno water systems

Two local agencies are working together to protect water systems while providing hands-on job training.

About 800 storm drains throughout Fresno and Clovis will get new signs that say "No Dumping, Protect Your Water."

The project is a partnership between the Fresno Metropolitan Flood District and Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC).

Members of the EOC's local conservation corps are doing the work as part of their paid job training.

Program leaders say it's a win-win.

"Just to see young people who don't have high school diplomas come into the program, get valuable job skills and take that first step to get out of poverty," Fresno EOC's Local Conservation Corp Director Shawn Riggins. "Not only is it a win win for young adults but for all of us because if our drinking water is not contaminated, we all win."

Officials say people have been throwing out paint, oil and a lot of trash down the drains.

They're asking everyone to do their part by properly disposing of those items and other contaminants.