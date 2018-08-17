FRESNO

Local market loses liquor license after shooting investigation finds employees drinking, gambling

Primo's Family Market in Central Fresno has lost its alcoholic beverage license after a shooting investigation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Primo's Family Market in Central Fresno has lost its alcoholic beverage license after a shooting investigation uncovered that a store employee was drinking alcohol and gambling with people inside the market.

Fresno Police officers initially arrived at the market in July of last year for a shooting.

After a thorough investigation, they learned that the same store employee who was drinking on the job had given a weapon to someone inside, which led to the shooting inside the store between rival gang members.

There was a small child inside the store when the gunfire rang out, but fortunately, no one was injured.

The location of the business will lose the license for at least one year.
