Donations needed as two local non-profits prepare for the new year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sound of anxious excitement inside the kennels at Valley Animal Center, currently home to about 40 dogs and more than 150 cats.

While donations were slow in the summer, supporters helped the shelter exceed its $250,000 end-of-the-year fund-raising goal. But feeding and caring for the animals runs about $100,000 a month.

"We never want to be put in a position like this where we have to say we need to start making cuts or look at our staffing, or the intake of animals that we do," adoption supervisor Ruben Cantu says. "Thankfully we have been able to maintain what we're doing and we're forever grateful for that."

The shelter has faced some "out of the ordinary" challenges this year.

Animal adoptions are down from an average of 1000 to only 800. While animal "returns" have gone up.

"It's a bit discouraging, but I also have to understand the times not everyone is prepared to take on a 15-year commitment like an animal that may also have some medical needs or behavioral needs," Cantu says.

At the Fresno County Boys and Girls Club, the country's tough economy could be contributing to a recent lag in donations.

"I think people are really watching what is going on, and inflation is a huge thing," Boys and Girls Club vice president of development Kathryn Weakland says. "We have to think about that as an organization."

The organization, which serves 4,500 kids at 14 clubs across the county, still hopes to see more year-end contributions in the next few days. The money will help fund spring programs like financial literacy, academic success and leadership.

"We took 150 kids to the Monterrey Bay aquarium this past summer," Weakland says. "99 percent of those kids had never been to the aquarium before so that adventure was an eye-opening experience to them."

Financial support of any size is always appreciated, but they will gladly accept "in-kind" donations as well.

"Our clubs always need something, whether it's fixing a faucet or fixing the heater," Weakland says. "If we have plumbers, electricians, painters who want to give back it's a great opportunity to give us a call and see if that would work."

The Boys and Girls Clubs still hopes to reach its $150,000 "year-end" giving goal and Valley Animal Center is always in search of volunteers and pet food, especially kitten formula and bottle supplies.