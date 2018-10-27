Local religious leaders speaking out after deadly synagogue shooting

After a gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh Synagogue killing 11 and injuring several more, signs of solidarity could be found throughout the community, especially in the form of pr

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
After a gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh Synagogue killing 11 and injuring several more, signs of solidarity could be found throughout the community, especially in the form of protection.

"There's going to be a lot of people in fear that attend those services, so we want to make sure we have a presence so they feel safe when they go to their place of worship," said Fresno Police Department Chief Jerry Dyer.

The 20-minute attack at the Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh was felt across the nation and at synagogues in the Central Valley.

"To come and desecrate such a holy occasion it must be demonic. It must be satanic," said Rabbi Amnon Shor.

While Fresno Police increased their presence in and around local places of worship, Rabbi Shor reassured the bet shalom congregation.

He says the most difficult part was explaining the attacks to the children in his congregation.

"My mission in life is to teach the truth but also to make sense to people and make themselves sensible so they don't walk like sheep to the slaughter," said Amnon Shor.

Generosity has already come pouring in for the Tree of Life Synagogue. Thousands have already donated to a GoFundMe. You can make a donation here.

The organizer says funds raised will support survivors and victims' families. Funds will also be used to help the congregation repair physical damage to the building as a result of the deadly shooting.

