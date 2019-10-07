Local Sikh leader and TV show host killed in crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after her vehicle overturned in northwest Fresno, according to police.Authorities have identified her as local Sikh community leader Guddi Sidhu.She did a weekly TV show for 25 years, served as a radio host, and was a part of the Sikh Women's Organization for 15 years.She also was the vice president of the Sikh Institute of Fresno and helped start Punjabi class in Sikh temples.The accident happened at around 2 on Sunday afternoon on Ashlan and Cornelia Avenues.Police say the vehicle hit a PG&E power pole guide wire and flew into the air.Sidhu was the only one involved in the crash.Police are still investigating to try and determine what caused her to lose control of her vehicle.