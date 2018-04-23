Local SPCA asks public to help horses after found malnourished

Several sick horses are on the road to recovery after investigators found them malnourished in Fresno County.Seven miniature horses and one full-sized horse once used for kiddie rides and entertainment are now in the care of the Central California SPCA after they were recently seized from a property in Sanger.Many of the horses were discovered to be underweight and infested with various parasites."After our medical team accesses everything and they're good to go then maybe we'll put them up for adoption but right now its too soon because they are under investigation," said Central California SPCA spokesperson Walter Salvari.The SPCA will continue to care for the animals during the ongoing investigation. But according to officials, the horses will require extensive rehabilitation in order for them to return to a healthy condition."Sometimes we have cases that last quite some time so this is the time we ask the public with help for donations of hay or monetary donations so we can care for them and feed them while they're with us," said Salvari.As of right now, there is no timetable for how long the horses will remain in the care of the Central California SPCA.