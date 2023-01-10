Flooding forces evacuations in Bass Lake, local state of emergency issued for Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local state of emergency has been issued for Madera County amid the ongoing extreme weather.

The storm system has also caused mandatory evacuations due to flooding. One of those evacuation orders, for the Sierra Springs Village area, has since been reduced to a warning.

The Bass Lake RV Resort and Sierra Springs Mobile Home Park, communities mostly occupied by seniors, was under a significant threat.

A tremendous amount of rain has created flooded roadways, prompting the evacuation orders.

The onsite property manager, Cynthia, says she checked the drains at the RV park Monday morning.

She says she saw a nearby basin overflow as the storm brought steady rainfall throughout the day.

"It just started gushing all over the streets, all at the back, one of the French drains started gushing water out into two homes," Cynthia recalled.

Cynthia says she welcomes the rain but is concerned for the safety of the seniors.

"We do need it, but we didn't want this much this fast. I mean I've been up here almost 2 years and I've never ever seen this, and I was actually scared today," said Cynthia.

Larry Kaprielian says he had to help evacuate his wife and mother. He says that he feels safe now, and his family plans to go to a hotel because there's no power in the area.

"We've had fire evacuations, we didn't think that we'd have flood evacuations. We know in the back there are some streams, and there's a lot of mud back there and we also have a basin here and if that thing gets filled up, it's going to back up into the homes. So, it was coming so fast it couldn't keep up," said Larry Kaprielian, a Sierra Springs Village evacuee.