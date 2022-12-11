This local teen entrepreneur could help you with a personalized Christmas gift

From a piece of wood to little valley goods, teen entrepreneur and Little Valley Goods owner Patrick Palmer has an eye for detail.

After 13 months in business, his custom creations have come a long way.

"It's gone from a little table and an easy up to a full on trailer with multiple tables and Christmas trees," Palmer says.

Palmer started his business through the Clovis East FFA program. That's when we first met him selling his goods at markets.

"I started with almonds which are grown at the school campus I harvested, candied and produced all of them and for a year straight I sold them at Clovis Friday night markets," Palmer says

Through those sales, he saved enough for a laser to start woodworking.

Selling at weekend farmers markets, the 16-year-old grew a following and a spot at the eye candy boutique Co-Opp in Clovis.

His most recent event was the Broadway block party, where he debuted a new way to showcase his work.

"I saw on Pinterest people are converting vintage horse trailers in the market space and I was making so much product there wasn't enough to fit in my truck anymore," Palmer says.

Now a Junior at Clovis High, Palmer used his shop class to build a horse trailer that he and friends converted into a market trailer.

You can now find him selling leather goods, ornaments, charcuterie boards and wood decor.

Looking for a one-of-a-kind gift, custom work ranges from fun sayings to keepsakes.

"If you have a recipe that's been written by your great grandmother or great aunt I can take that exact handwriting and put it on a cutting board and it'll be a long lasting memory forever," Palmer says.

Little Valley Goods is taking custom gift orders for Christmas until December 15.