localish

10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgery welcomed home with 'Star Wars' party

WARMINSTER, PA -- A Star Wars-filled celebration served as a welcome home parade and belated birthday party for 10-year-old Alex Skumpya from Warminster, Pa.

Skumpya was excited to finally be home after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor. Skumpya had been experiencing migraines for more than six months.




The fourth-grader was admitted into CHOP back in early September. An MRI revealed he had a tumor and has undergone four separate operations.


His mom says she's thankful it was a benign tumor but adds it still caused a lot of problems for Skumpya because it was near his pituitary gland.

While he still has a long road ahead in terms of recovery, Skumpya's family says they're just happy to have him home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This isn't where you'd expect to see an Opera performance
Free Jiujitsu classes for law enforcement
Houston designer makes quinceañera dreams come true
Aqua S: The Ice Cream Dream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police to crack down on growing shootings, murders
Man shot and killed while riding bike in San Joaquin
Trump says he will not attend virtual debate, will hold rally instead
Christmas Tree Lane to open on December 1, no walk nights this year
Clovis Unified wants more input from parents on in-person learning model
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Fresno training facility linked to death of multiple dogs
Show More
What vote by mail ballot rejection data tells us about voter fraud, dead people voting
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Driver crashes into water valve in Fresno Co. after falling asleep
'Stand with Armenia': Fresno protestors call for action from world leaders
Crews set to cut Giant Sequoia trees 'charred' by SQF Complex
More TOP STORIES News