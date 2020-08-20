FYI Philly

10-year-old starts lemonade business to help the homeless

10-year-old, Micah Harrigan, decided to start his own business, a lemonade stand called Micah's Mixx.

This isn't your typical lemonade. He infuses them with fruit, offering a variety of flavors, from blue raspberry to watermelon.


He even does tea! He sets up his stand a few times a week and typically sells out in the hour.

Micah uses his business to give back. For every $3 donated, he gives out lemonade to the homeless.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi phillywpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
FYI PHILLY
This market is offering a lifeline to fishermen during the pandemic
Victor Cafe serves music and meals right to your table
Step inside Philly's first and oldest African-American bookstore
Get your cup of joe and donate to a good cause at Coffee Closet!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump criticizes CA handling of wildfires: 'They don't listen to us'
Peaches packed by Tulare Co. firm tied to salmonella outbreak
Helicopter pilot killed while fighting Hills Fire in Fresno County identified
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Central California coronavirus cases
PG&E worker dies assisting first responders in NorCal wildfire
Lyft, Uber granted stay, will continue operating in California
Show More
Northern California resident calls wildfire 'scariest thing I've ever seen'
Golden State Killer victims continue impact statements in Sacramento
Merced air quality 'very unhealthy', residents should avoid outdoor activity
If teachers get exposed to virus, they could stay in classroom
Man shot while driving in San Joaquin, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News