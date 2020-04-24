13-year-old double amputee focused on becoming NFL star

Calder Hodge is a 13-year-old double amputee from Magnolia, Texas with a big goal in life of one day becoming an NFL quarterback.

He is competitive and focused on his dream.

Calder was born without tibia bones. At age 2, his parents made the difficult decision to amputate both of his legs. But that hasn't stopped him from playing football.

"Everybody's going to have doubters at one point in their life," said Calder. "Just so happens that my doubters are a little bit louder, but that means you've got to turn the headphones up a little bit more."

Eyewitness Sports reporter David Nuno surprised Calder with his honorary ESPY Award during training.

"This is awesome," said Calder. "I didn't do anything to deserve an ESPY, but this is a God-given blessing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
footballhigh school footballsports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley workers face stress, technological hurdles in trying to get unemployment benefits
Central California coronavirus cases
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
Man found with gunshot wound in crashed car identified
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
8 Fresno Co. inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for COVID-19 or possible exposure
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
Show More
Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law
More COVID-19 testing resources heading to Valley
Dogs living in deplorable conditions rescued from Sanger home
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News