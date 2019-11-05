14-year-old Alina Morse invents all-natural candy that cleans your teeth

NEW YORK CITY -- Zolli Candy was invented by 14-year-old Alina Morse. The line is an all-natural, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and non-GMO candy, and certified sugar-free by Sugarwise.
"I originally came up with the idea when I was 7-years-old and on a trip to the bank with my dad," said Alina.
The bank teller offered Alina a lollipop and her dad said "You shouldn't have candy because sugar is terrible for your teeth", so Alina asked him, "Why can't we make a healthy lollipop that's good for my teeth so I can have candy and it wouldn't be bad for me?"
Alina spent a lot of time researching competitors and online merchandising to see if there was any product like them already on the market... and there wasn't.
So, after two years of research and plant trials... Zollipops were born!
"Our first prototypes were actually done in our kitchen," said Alina. "I replaced the sugar ingredient with healither substitutes."
Alina worked with a food scientist to perfect her formula before it hit the shelves.
Now, Alina's Zolli Candy line includes many items, like Zollipops, Zolli Drops, Zaffi Taffy, Zolli Caramelz, Zolli Gumeez, Zolli Beanz, Zolli Ball Pops. Her products are sold at over 25,000 retailers across the country!
Alina also gives back by donating 10 percent of her profits to support an increase in oral health education in schools by giving 2 million products through her "Million Smiles Initiative" to help fight America's most chronic childhood disease - tooth decay.
In 2018, she became the youngest person to ever appear on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine, all before she entered her Freshman year of High School this Fall.
Last month, Morse became the youngest INC Magazine 5000 CEO for 2019 as one of the fastest growing private companies, with three-year revenue growth of 696%.
"I am definitely excited to see what the future holds," said Alina.
