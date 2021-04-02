250 flavors of soda available at Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar

250 flavors of soda available at Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar in Cary

CARY, N.C. -- A burger and a soda are an iconic pair that has been around for generations.

At Corbett's Burgers & Soda Bar, the combinations between the two are endless.


There is something for everybody with over 250 flavors of soda, custom made burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, shakes, and so much more.

Corbett Shope, who is the owner of the establishment, prides himself on using grass-fed beef as well as alternatives for those who have allergies or choose not to eat meat. With gluten free buns, an impossible burger, and a black bean burger, you will be able to find what you are looking for at Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar.
