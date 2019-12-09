surprise

Classmates Make Dana's LAST Wish Come True

Dana Kennon has been suffering through Stage 4 cancer for just over 2 years now. She posted on Facebook saying that her bucket list before she dies is to see the holiday lights at Disneyland one last time with someone who has never been, so that she could experience it through their eyes. Her high school classmate who she hadn't seen in 30 years, Nancy Juetten, saw the post and gathered other high school classmates to raise the funds to make her wish come true.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimhigh schooldisneydisneylanddisney+ streaming servicesurprisecancerlocalish
SURPRISE
Father of bride surprises couple with epic flash mob at wedding
7-year-old known to community as Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
Young Musician Gets the Surprise of a Lifetime
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno
Man tried to kidnap woman in Sanger gym parking lot: Police
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Visalia Police searching for man who choked, sexually assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
3 vehicles catch fire in yard of Fresno County property
Homes flooded, belongings destroyed in Parlier
Show More
Wildfire victims raise concerns with $13.5B PG&E settlement
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog from central Fresno canal
Man dies after being shot in central Fresno apartment
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
More TOP STORIES News