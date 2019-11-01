8-year-old cancer survivor collects thousands of dollars worth of donations for child cancer patients

David Lauritzen is an 8-year-old kid who wants to help kids with cancer by giving them toys and help ease their difficult journey.

"I had cancer and I knew that they wouldn't feel good," said David.

David and his parents are behind the non-profit David's Toy Project Inc., which buys toys for pediatric cancer patients. It all started a couple of years ago, when David's mother asked him if he would like to do anything to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cancerdonationstoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis grandfather left bloodied, bruised following dispute over parking spot
1 year after Camp Fire: Efforts to rebuild continue, some face uncertain future
'Everybody loved him': Running partner remembers Central Unified track coach
1 injured in central Fresno drive-by shooting, police searching for suspect
Canine Distemper Virus found in dogs at Tulare County shelter
PG&E CEO addresses customers who can't restock food spoiled during outage
Preparations begin for Two Cities Marathon in Fresno, Clovis
Show More
Erika Sandoval continues to testify in her own murder trial
New safe house donated to help sex trafficking victims in Madera
Meet the woman behind La Catrina de Visalia
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
Free heart screening saved Hilmar student athlete's life
More TOP STORIES News