9-year-old CEO aims to inspire Black girls to embrace their hair

9-year-old Zoe Oli and her mom Evana are on a mission to empower young girls with their company Beautiful Curly Me.

It all started when Zoe came home at 6 years old and asked her mom why her hair wasn't straight and "pretty" like her classmates. The mother-daughter duo began researching but couldn't find any dolls that had braids and curls like Zoe's. Zoe asked Mom if they could make dolls that she and other girls like her could relate to, and Beautiful Curly Me was born. The company now has dolls, books, face masks, clothing, sleep caps, and hair accessories. Zoe has also written books and created activity sheets to go with the dolls.

She's balancing being the CEO of the company while still going to school. She hopes to inspire a new generation to feel comfortable no matter the skin they're in.
