Rosenberg's Black Cowboy Museum is a treasure trove of history

ROSENBERG, TX -- The Black Cowboy Museum in Rosenberg, Texas connects visitors with the rich history of the Black cowboy. The Museum opened its doors in 2017 and features an incredible collection of photographs, artifacts, and memorabilia.

The founder, Larry Callies, first started in rodeo when he was just 12-years-old and was the second Black cowboy in Texas to make it to the state finals in 1971. He once dreamed of becoming a country music singer but lost his voice. His passion turned to history, and Callies spent years collecting the items now in the Black Cowboy Museum. He now shares stories and history many have never heard before.

If you would like to visit or learn more, go to blackcowboymuseum.org. The Black Cowboy Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday.
