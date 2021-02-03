Roop Sari Palace is the ultimate place to find saris

HOUSTON, Texas -- Roop Sari Palace, located in Houston's Mahatma Gandhi District, is one of the biggest South Asian clothing stores in the US. There are racks and racks through the store, with thousands of saris, Anarkali suits, Kurtis, and Lehenga Choli options. They also have hundreds of jewelry designs to go with any outfit.
A sari is a 6-yard piece of fabric that is worn around the body with a blouse. The sari has been around for centuries, with dozens of styles related to different regions and occasions.

Saris can vary from very plain to over the top glamorous for parties and weddings. You can check out Roop Sari palace at their website roopsari.com or on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13abc13 plusktrklocalishmy go toabc13 plus gandhi district
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Fresno off to violent, deadly start in 2021
Doordash charges Fresno customers an extra fee
CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated
Man killed in solo crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Some CVS Pharmacies across CA to offer COVID-19 vaccines
Tulare County hits pause button on first dose vaccination clinics
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity
Show More
The Weeknd coming to Fresno in April 2022
Newsom's approval rating drops as recall looms
Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre
Minnesota Viking Eric Kendricks donating to local school
8-year-old gets rare illness after COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News