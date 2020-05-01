AIM High Studio provides fitness and meals to its local community during COVID-19

Fitness has always been more than just a workout at Aim High Studio and community service has always been part of their mission.Now more than ever they are an example of how a small business can make a difference in their community. With the gym closed, their free virtual classes are an example of how they are giving back.In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, their help is needed even more. And the staff is stepping up by serving at soup kitchens, creating free bags filled with meals and hygiene items for families in need and also collecting clothing and blanket donations. #belocalish3015-3025 West Germantown Pike,Fairview Village, PA 19403