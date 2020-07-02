All-female firefighter crew staffs local station for first time in department's history

LOS ANGELES -- History has been made when a local fire station was staffed by an all female crew.

For the first time ever in the Pasadena, CA Fire Department, the entire engine crew rolling out of Station 34 was female. The all-female crew were under the command of Capt. Tricia Rodriguez.

"FIRST all-female crew in history of Pasadena Fire Department riding together on Engine 34," a social media post picturing the four of them said.

The team consisted of Rodriguez, two firefighters and an engineer. The four say they found out the previous night they were all going to be working together on the same shift.

"The message to anyone is, if you have a dream or a vision, you can achieve it," Rodriguez said. "This is something we have looked forward to growing up and we put a lot of effort into it. We trained, and we studied and we took the same test everybody else did and we didn't give up."

The firefighters say the staffing isn't permanent and isn't likely to happen very often. It worked out due to vacations and overtime in the department. The city has eight female firefighters who work throughout Pasadena at various levels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcmore in commonlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno restaurants trying to survive after being forced to shut down indoor seating again
Some businesses, indoor dining must close in 4 Central CA counties
Optimism turns to frustration as Fresno's indoor entertainment venues prepare to close again
Man says he was kicked by security guard outside northwest Fresno restaurant
Central California coronavirus cases
US sees new daily COVID-19 case record
How hospitals are adapting as coronavirus surge reaches Central Valley
Show More
In Porterville, hospital close to next phase of COVID surge plan and state surge site reactivated
Authorities searching for car involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
COS designates area for Visalia students to hang Black Lives Matter signs
Students throw COVID-19 parties, bet on who will get sick first
US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%
More TOP STORIES News