be localish los angeles

COVID-19 animal foster program will care for your pet if you get sick

LOS ANGELES -- The Animal Rescue Mission has an emergency response plan established to aid pet owners and their animal companion(s) should the owner get coronavirus.

Pet parents can sign up on ARM's website, by writing a profile for their pet about food, medicine, and any other instructions.

"There's directions for how to put together a two-week emergency kit for them. And then basically, should you get sick, and you will text us or email us. And immediately that would send one of our volunteers up to their home and get their animal, or however they needed our help in any way," said Shira Scott, founder of ARM.

Scott, who started arm in 2018, says people are constantly reaching out to her wanting to help save pets.

"It's scary if you get sick right now and all of a sudden you have to leave and you know, people don't have backup plans or, you know, a lot of people in LA they don't really have family.

"I get literally texts about 50 times a day from people, checking in today to see if, 'You have a dog I could foster,'" Scott continued.

The program started as a relief program for pet owners who become sick but Scott also wants to extend this support to those working on the front lines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodhollywoodcoronavirusanimalscommunitybe localish los angelescovid 19
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Be Localish, Support Local
Brewery releases aptly named Stir Crazy beer
How to keep the kids entertained and learning during COVID-19.
Non-profits come to the rescue to feed veterans and their families.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno's shelter-in-place order extended to May 31
Central California coronavirus cases
Gov. Newsom provides update on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
New coronavirus testing facility to open in Hanford on Monday
Visalia nursing home employees who contracted COVID-19 feel unsafe returning to work
Big Fresno Fair to sell fair food at month-long drive-thru event
More than 1,000 face masks dumped on Bay Area freeway
Show More
Clovis couple delivers lunches, treats to frontline hospital workers
Officer injured while arresting man in Selma, police say
Domestic violence suspect shot by Fresno County deputies after hour-long standoff
Car found overturned, empty in northwest Fresno
Gov. Newsom issues hard closure on Orange County beaches
More TOP STORIES News