WILMINGTON -- The Delaware Street Art trail is an interactive display of street art that highlights attractions across the state.
It's meant to educate visitors about different areas of Delaware. Muralist, Terrance Vann is one of the nine artists contributing to the trail.
He says he hopes his mural inspires people to have hope and unite in difficult times.
He wants people to look at his mural and smile despite what might be going on in the world.
Local artist creates Delaware Street Art Trail to inspire unity, hope
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News