localish

Muralist helps bring colorful art to local neighborhoods

LOS ANGELES -- "Art is important now especially during the pandemic because it keeps you busy, it keeps your mind busy," said muralist Phobik.

The Los Angeles based artist has been giving back through his work. As part of the nonprofit, Smile South Central, Phobik

has been painting murals in local neighborhoods.

"It brightens up their day and uplifts the community and it introduces other people to creative artwork," Phobik told Localish LA.

See Phobik's work HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
This plant shop has brought joy to its community.
TikTok star's act of kindness goes viral
The beauty of this art is more than skin deep
Artist Moncho says art is like another language.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sierra Unified school trustee facing calls for removal after Capitol incident
Part of Hwy 41 closed in Fresno County; detours in place
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65, not hold back 2nd dose
Businesses, banks cut ties with Trump for promoting violence
Valley firefighters could be trained to administer COVID-19 vaccine
US averages more than 3K COVID-19 deaths a day for past week
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
Show More
1 killed in crash on Highway 180 in Fresno County
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Mariposa County teachers set to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week
Disneyland to host massive vaccination site
Michael Bublé concert in Fresno rescheduled for September
More TOP STORIES News