Artist Muck Rock finds a sense of belonging through her art

LOS ANGELES -- Artist Jules Muck began painting graffiti as a teen in Europe and England in the 1990s. Now, her art is seen across the United States and around the world.

"I think that art is bringing a lot of light to people, and especially street art is very important right now because museums and galleries are closed," she told Localish.

In Santa Monica, CA you can see her mural that calls for peace after two men were killed in late August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"When I'm driving around LA or anywhere I see one of my pieces, the main thing that it does for me is it makes me feel at home," Muck said. "I'm a first-generation immigrant and everywhere I've lived I've felt like I didn't belong so when I put my work out there I feel like oh I'm allowed to be here."
