At Groovy Smoovies, you can get your smoothie while watching a movie

Film producer and writer Antonne Jones wanted to open up a place where he could combine his love of movies and smoothies, which led to Groovy Smoovies, a classic movie-themed smoothie shop located in the historic district of Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Groovy Smoovies offers eight movie-inspired smoothies and various fruit combo drinks. Prepare to be entertained; they always have classic movies playing!


Groovy Smoovies | Facebook | Instagram
223 Kings Highway, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
