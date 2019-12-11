food

The Holiday Menu at Disneyland Is out of This World

Plan on visiting the Disney Festival of Holiday and Lights? The Festival of Holidays blends traditions and your favorite holiday dishes! The menu now incorporates different guest traditions into the holiday eats. Don't worry if you are plant based, there are tasty holiday dishes for you too! Karl Schmid, host of On the Red Carpet, was eager to try the plant based shepards upside down pie and rate it for the vegan and vegetarians visiting the parks this holiday season. Make sure to purchase the Sip and Savor pass, which is the best way to try eight of the holiday dishes at an affordable price!

For more information visit:Festival Foods Marketplace
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimholidayfooddisneylandlocalish
FOOD
Brioche Donuts with Hawaiian flavors
Pillsbury rolls out Lucky Charms cookie dough
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
Hershey's Kisses cereal hitting store shelves in January
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Dense fog affects flights at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
2 men stab each other during argument in southwest Fresno
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be
Show More
Air pollution spikes in Valley, reaches dangerous levels
Portable heater sparks fire, damaging Reedley home
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows Tulare Co deputy shooting unarmed woman in suspect hotel room
Manhunt underway for man wanted in death of Texas sergeant
Several Fresno Co streets likely to have lower speed limits
More TOP STORIES News