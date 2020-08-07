ENDLESS SPICY NOODLES: Bowls filled with Asian hand-pulled noodles is a new food obsession

LOS ANGELES -- People from across Southern California are coming by Bang Bang Noodles in Highland Park, CA, for a taste of chef Robert Lee's noodle-filled bowls."We specialize in biang biang mian. It's a northern Chinese noodle. It's handmade, it's like a belted noodle. It's kind of like a street food. It's a quick food," said Lee. "I feel like it's one of those noddles that could be the next ramen.""Super chewy, very delicious. It's a lot of flavor," said Tiang Nguyen, a Los Angeles resident.Bang Bang Noodles was serving on the streets of Highland Park for about 8 months before the pandemic hit, then the eatery team pivoted to a pop-up shop serving customers with takeout orders and curbside pickups to meet the high demands.Customers can order by phone, but keep in mind there is a 2-3 hour wait list. Once you order, customers can choose to enjoy the noodle bowls outside in their patio area. Face masks are enforced when picking up, unless you are sitting down eating. Keeping up with the high volume of interest hasn't been easy, but Lee is happy to introduce their unique 'bowls of happiness' to the Los Angeles community.To order: Wednesday through Thursday from 1-5 p.m., call (323) 500-3634