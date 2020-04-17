In The Community

Burbank teacher delivers supplies to those in need

Andrea Seale is a special education teacher and resident of Burbank's Magnolia Park. When she learned that her school was to be closed indefinitely because of Coronavirus, she decided to use her free time to help those most in need. She now wakes up by 6 am every morning to visit several stores to stock up on essentials like toilet paper, cleaning wipes, and sanitizer. She then spends the rest of her day delivering these goods to the most vulnerable neighbors. Sometimes making over 15 deliveries in a day.

"I had already been couponing, so I kind of knew about stores, and patterns of delivery... I thought I could kind of use that skill, that knowledge, my car, my time, my gas, and help the people that just couldn't really help themselves." Seale says.

If you're interested in making a donation to help purchase goods you can find her on Facebook or the app Next Door.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbankmore in commoncoronavirusin the communityshoppingteacherslocalish
IN THE COMMUNITY
California mariachi school teaches online during COVID-19 pandemic
Ex-gang member creates nonprofit to help homeless in Los Angeles
Snoop Dogg gives away free turkey for Thanksgiving
California cheerleader with Down syndrome thriving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News