museum exhibit

Cakeland gets new taste of sweet artwork

Known for its cake-themed labyrinths, Cakeland Gallery continues to expand with new elaborate rooms of illusion, trickery and spectacle.

After postponing opening for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new exhibit called The Beauty War is now only possible to visit through an intimate personal tour.

"COVID has, you know, has just affected everybody in such a profound way," said artist Scott Hove of Cakeland Gallery located in Los Angeles's historic Chinatown.

"I am inviting people out by private appointment. I'm not allowed to or nor would I want to create a situation where we have a lot of people together," Hove told ABC7.

The multi-gallery installation is more than just fake, mouth watery frosting and icing abstracts, it's a new art experience meant to invoke and challenge deep thought and intellect.



"I've done series of rooms, which are very intense, immersive installations that each have their own personality," Hove explained.

"It's kind of a Hall of Mirrors type of situation. So, people can come in and then there are just these multiple infinities spaces that are thematic," Hove added.

Cakeland is not all perfect sweet pink walls and desirable sugar and flour -- Hove's work also has a different meaning.

"So, in Cakeland, it's a bit of paradise, but there always has to be a dark area. Just like in life, everything's made, everything's perfect and then you get a cavity in your tooth," Hove explained.

The Beauty War exhibit runs until end of December 2020. For tickets and bookings - head to cakeland.la for all the details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
artkabcmuseum exhibitlocalish show (lsh)localish
MUSEUM EXHIBIT
Emerging Artist Luchita Hurtado Has Gone Global At Age 99
Vanity Fair on display at the Annenberg Space for Photography
Step inside the world's largest Star Wars museum.
Museum of Ice Cream opens permanent location in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran charged with murder, assault in 1st court appearance
Fresno Fair cancels in-person events, will hold virtual and drive-thru fair
Portion of local hospital staff sidelined due to COVID-19 exposure
Central California coronavirus cases
Firefighters save downtown Fresno business, searching for arsonist
OR governor: Fed agents to begin 'phased withdrawal' from Portland
Man fatally struck by car in northwest Fresno, police say
Show More
NB Highway 99 in Tulare closed after multi-vehicle crash
Madera moms unite for justice for Thaddeus Sran
3 men injured in drive-by shooting in Tulare County
Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse and big fire
CA Legislature considering $100B economic stimulus plan
More TOP STORIES News