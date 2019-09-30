localish

Cancer Patient Raises $50,000 with Beautiful Art

LEMONT, Ill. -- Even as she battles a rare form of cancer, one Chicago area woman has raised over $50,000 for research. Carol Koch expects appendix cancer will end her life early, but hopes the support system she's created for people all over the world can live on.

"There is not a lot of research out there. There's not a lot of funds, there's not a lot of doctors who specifically work with appendix cancer," Koch explained of the rare disease.

Since starting the garage sales for family in 2017, the Lemont woman's struggle has resonated with strangers around the globe who continue buying her Forever Flowers; stacked glass plates and bowls resembling beautiful blooms.

Koch has found comfort in hearing others' cancer struggles and vice versa. Along the way, Koch and her family have made hundreds of Forever Flowers and raised over $50,000 for appendix cancer research.

But now, after multiple surgeries and 25 rounds of chemotherapy, Carol Koch wants to focus on family, taking what she called "a reset."

Even though the Forever Flower sales have wrapped up, she hopes the dialogue will continue in her Forever Flowers by Carol Facebook group.

"Sometimes you need to just sit down and smell the flowers," she said.

In Koch's case, that's looking at the flowers, leaving a legacy that can last forever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemontchicagocancerlocalishfundraiser
LOCALISH
Manhattan Cooking School Provides Sanctuary for Struggling Kids
Cuban Cigars: A Piece of Cuban Tradition Kept Alive in NJ
Friant's "Topiary Zoo" a hidden gem in the Central Valley
Kids with Cancer Have Fun at Camp
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
Authorities investigating Visalia house fire possibly sparked by honey oil lab
Millions worth of marijuana products found during traffic stop in Kern Co.
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Show More
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation
More TOP STORIES News