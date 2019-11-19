Cancer Warriors Treated to a Day of Relaxation and Pampering

'Chavelyta's Pamper-me Day', was put on by the organization Chavelyta's Pink Hood--run by Isabel Guillen, a cancer survivor. "I felt like these women needed that type of support," Guillen said. "I had received it myself going through that treatment." This year, over 100 people, including patients and their loved ones, were pampered by Chavelyta's volunteer glam squad. Over a hundred volunteers, which included makeup artists, hairdressers, barbers, manicurists, chefs and many more, volunteered their time and resources to make this a success for those who are battling the disease.