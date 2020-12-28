localish

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove in Windsor continues to brighten the holiday season

WINDSOR, Calif. -- For the past 12 years, the quaint town of Windsor, California has hosted the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove, a bright and festive event highlighting 205 individually decorated Christmas trees.

"Windsor at Christmas time is a winter wonderland," town council member Deborah Fudge shares. "We've got the music and the trees and the children laughing," Mayor Dominic Foppoli adds.

The tree grove event celebrates Christmas and community. "These trees are bought by individuals, by classrooms and by groups and the money all goes to nonprofits in Windsor," Fudge explains. "This event means a great deal to Windsor and there was no way, even with COVID, we couldn't at least put something on."

With social distancing and other safety protocols in effect, People4Parks, the Windsor parks and recreation foundation, re-designed this year's event to ensure that the town's holiday celebration endured. "It gives everyone a reason to get together and really just be happy because I feel that there's not a lot of that in the world right now," Gateway 4H president Alexis Biasotti reveals. "I can see it going on forever and ever and just being a special thing," Co-vice president of People4Parks Tina Castelli adds.

For more information on the event, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
windsorkgochristmas treechristmaslocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Youngest Muslim-elected U.S. official lives in Skokie
Lyric Opera House installs new seating
KJ's corner-side racial injustice protests
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Meet the Bulldog: Deon Stroud
More TOP STORIES News