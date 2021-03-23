Cherry Blossoms bloom in La Canada Flintridge marking start of Spring

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE -- In the US, Cherry Blossoms are more common in the East coast, particularly around the Washington DC area. However, Southern California also has its fair share of the pink trees.
"The Cherry Blossoms are so special. When you see them, you just notice, because they just burst with color," said Jennifer Errico, Marketing Manager at Descanso Gardens in La Caada Flintridge, California. "They do come from Asia, which is why it's a little harder to get them to bloom here in California. They're used to a winter. Our cherry trees are actually bred and are breeds that will bloom in Southern California."
"I always notice when the first cherry tree blossoms. Then one by one they are blooming," said Barbara Mao, a local resident and regular at Descanso Gardens.
"Cherry Blossoms are a very time-less and beautiful thing," said Pasadena resident Ashley Raymond. "It's beautiful that they're blooming right now."
Descanso Gardens has public programming revolving around its Spring blooms, including their Cherry Blossoms, found in their Japanese Gardens.
"Last year at this time, we had to close our doors because of Covid," said Errico. "So, this year's a very special year for us. People are coming and they're enjoying the gardens. And the cherry trees, they're going to explode when it's time."
https://www.descansogardens.org/
Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
@DescansoGardensLA
