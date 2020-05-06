localish

Chicago chef infuses meals with cannabis for communal dining experience

CHICAGO -- A Chicago chef is infusing meals with cannabis to create a dining experience you'll never forget, while educating the public about the plant.

Chef Manuel Mendoza started Herbal Notes, a communal dinner experience in Chicago.

"I had to bridge what I love to do -- which is cook and feed people and nurture people -- with something that I also really enjoyed, which was cannabis," Mendoza said.

Mendoza grew up in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, and his Mexican and Salvadorian background influences a lot of the food he makes.

Mendoza's goal is to educate people on cannabis as well as advocate for people of color who are imprisoned for non-violent marijuana-related offenses.

For more information, visit Herbal Notes' website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenmarijuanafoodlocalishwlsbe localish chicagosecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Portraits on the porch is bringing families joy staying at home
Philadelphia woman is brightening spirits with rainbow balloons
Musician hosts curbside concert for neighbors during COVID-19 shutdown
N.J. artist makes and donates art to raise money for COVID relief
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Central California coronavirus cases
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Show More
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
Gap reopening 800 stores in May
More TOP STORIES News