localish

Chicago community raises money for 85 year-old balloon vendor

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A community on Chicago's West Side has raised thousands of dollars for a veteran balloon vendor.

Don Jose has been selling balloons in Little Village for over 20 years.

He first came to the U.S. in the '50s and worked picking tomatoes, pears and other produce in fields. He did the work all for 16 cents an hour.

Don Jose said working hard is all he knows.

So it came as a surprise when Miguel Blancarte Jr, a site manager for the Chicago CORE COVID-19 testing facility in Little Village, helped raise over $5,000 for the 85-year-old.

Blancarte Jr. saw Don Jose on his route early in the morning. That's when Blancarte Jr. befriended the vendor and offered him a meal along with a COVID-19 test. He then posted about his experience, which is where the giving started.

"I received messages from friends saying, 'Hey we want to help him, can we send you some money to help him?'" Blancarte Jr. said.

Blancarte Jr. raised over $1,000 through PayPal donations, which were gifted to Don Jose two weeks ago.

A GoFundMe page was also created for Don Jose, which has raised over $5,000. Blancarte Jr. made Don Jose a beneficiary to that account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechicagoall goodcoronavirus testdonationslocalishwlsballoon
LOCALISH
Black-owned wine store features exotic wines on Long Island
See-through masks helping those with autism, hearing loss
Do magnetic eyelashes really work?
Ice cream shop keeps the jams playing through tough times
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police identify 21-year-old man murdered in random attack
FUSD to release learning options for students when school resumes
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
Central California coronavirus cases
Pandemic forcing firefighters to make changes heading into wildfire season
Deputies searching for man who robbed Westamerica bank in Easton
No charges against man who hit protesters with Jeep at Visalia march
Show More
Fresno business owner comes face-to-face with burglar hiding in store rafters
Outdoor dining permitted for Visalia restaurants, city says
FDA warns about toxic hand sanitizers, 14 now on the list
SCOTUS rulings keep Trump's tax returns private for now
Fresno Co. officials brace for surge in COVID-19 patients in area hospitals
More TOP STORIES News