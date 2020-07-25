localish

Edgewater Environmental Sustainability Project encourages sustainable living in their neighborhood

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- The longer the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, the more mask and gloves we see on the streets. So one community-based group in Chicago is doing something about it.

"We're a neighborhood organization really trying to green the community and make life more sustainable," said Renee Patten, a member of the Edgewater Environmental Sustainability Project. "We want to be better stewards of the earth."

At least once a month, members of the project go out on their blocks and pick up the litter they see-- whether it be plastic bags, straws, face masks or gloves.

"The gloves especially, the fear of that is that they'll get in waterways, the lake, our rivers and do a lot of damage to wildlife. Whenever I see gloves on the ground it just breaks my heart," Patten said.

"Our organization has declared a climate emergency," Nine Newhouser added. "We are living in tough times and it's really beneficial to get together to try a make a difference, as little as we can."

The project's goal is to beautify their neighborhood, as well as encourage sustainable living.

"It's not about making people feel guilty, it's about collective action and seeing what we can do with everyone doing what they can," George Tully said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedgewaterenvironmentall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
13-year-old turns bow ties into big business
Drive-By Heroes spread joy with surprise visits
Couple creates custom-made obstacle courses for backyards
This Long Island barber is offering mobile haircuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thaddeus Sran case: Lawyer for parents accused of killing 2-year-old son holds news conference
72-year-old inmate who murdered his roommate to be transferred to Valley nursing home
Fresno gym stays open in defiance of Newsom order
Central California coronavirus cases
Deputies arrest 34-year-old for killing man near Kingsburg
CA releases new protections for essential workers, including farm workers
Body of toddler believed to be Thaddeus Sran found in Madera County, police say
Show More
Kaweah Delta at 90% capacity, treating more young people, CEO says
Valley Children's Hospital warns of dangerous COVID-19 complications in kids
Visalia officer charged for alleged sex crimes at Elks Lodge
You can now access 97% of the DMV's services from home
Driver runs red light, crashes into RV in southwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News