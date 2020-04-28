Houston couple uses pots and pans to hold concert on balcony during stay-at-home order

HOUSTON, Texas -- This is the sound of joy!

John Dascoulias and Clifford Pugh wanted to do something fun to relieve stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Houston, Texas couple raided their pantry for the best musical instruments they could find.

Every night at 8 p.m., they go on the balcony and perform using pots and pans. John and Clifford even put on a special concert to celebrate John's mother turning 90.

Every night neighbors come out to hear the music, and the couple plans to get out the pots and pans every night until we can all be together again!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonstay home storiessocietycoronavirusmore in commonmusiccovid 19 pandemicfeel goodcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom expected to provide update on CA's plan for reopening businesses
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno Councilman Bredefeld to discuss lawsuit over stay-at-home order
26-year-old man killed in Kings County crash, CHP says
Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed at Fresno Dycora Manchester nursing home
Arsonist damages 10 display sheds at Visalia Home Depot
High demand for antibody tests coming from those who think they had COVID-19
Show More
Man shot in shoulder in central Fresno, authorities looking for suspect
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Local companies surprise shoppers with gift cards at Fresno Save Mart
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
Gallons of milk spill after truck overturns in Kings Co.
More TOP STORIES News