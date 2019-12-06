social superstars

Aspiring dancer hit by car turns tragedy into new passion through food blogging

By Emily Sowa
NEW YORK CITY -- Dara Pollak, born and raised in Queens, aspired to be a professional dancer. She studied tap, ballet, jazz - all the classics.

On September 30, 2001, on a quick work break to grab lunch with a friend, she heard screeching tires. Dara's friend yelled, "Oh my god, that car isn't stopping." Dara turned around to see the back of an old Cadillac flying towards her.

Dara was pinned between the car and the wall, in front of Barnes & Noble in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center. Her leg was shattered... and so were her dreams of becoming a professional dancer.

Dara spent months in the hospital. Laid up in a bed watching hours of endless television, depressed and heartbroken. Dara soon discovered a new passion - Food Network.

She loved watching the cooking shows and learning recipes. It relaxed her and gave her a sense of peace, during this very traumatic time.

In 2008, Dara started her own food blog called The Skinny Pig. Her blog shares recipes, cooking tips and restaurant reviews.

Soon after her blog was created, she launched an Instagram account to promote her blog @SkinnyPigNYC. Now, Dara has over 92,500 followers and is one of New York City's top food bloggers.

Dara works as a food blogger full time and helps restaurants by consulting and collaborating with other social media influencers to share knowledge to restaurants about what makes a good "Instagram-able" food item.

For mouth-watering, crave-inducing food photos follow Dara on Instagram or see her photos below.

New York City foodies should check out The Skinny Pig blog for all of your foodie cravings!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityfinancial districtsohowest villagecar accidentsocial superstarsfoodrestaurantlocalishoriginals
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
How did this woman turn her love for food into a job?
Research scientist turned Insta-famous NYC photographer
Best brunch in NYC? Brooklyn man on a mission to find out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Now it's time to live': Tedford resigns as head coach of Fresno State football
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
Teen crashes stolen vehicle in east central Fresno
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Clovis Police give tips on avoiding stolen packages this holiday season
Fresno Co family reunited with dog day after it was stolen from backyard
49ers suspend radio analyst Tim Ryan for comments about Lamar Jackson
Show More
Fresno woman's house robbed while home alone, neighbor trying to help shot in leg
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides
2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Merced County
Man used knife to kill his wife, kids in New York home, police say
More TOP STORIES News