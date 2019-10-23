Day of the Dead: A Celebration of Life

An ancient Mexican tradition lives on as families across Mexico and the United States remember their loved ones. As part of the celebration, Chicago's National Museum of Mexican Art features an exhibit for the Day of the Dead, including ofrendas.

"We're not celebrating death, we're celebrating life," said Norma Torres, Mama Liche's daughter. "The Day of the Dead is a celebration of the beautiful people in our lives."


Torres and other members of Mama Liche's family made an ofrenda in her honor as part of the museum's Day of the Dead exhibit.

Mama Liche lived in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, and later moved to Little Village. She had seven children and 25 grandchildren.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
5 teens arrested after beating and carjacking man in Fresno
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Merced teen declared brain dead days after being assaulted
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says
Show More
Driver evading police causes crash, attempts break-in at Fresno apartment
Suspect arrested for stealing from farmers, deputies searching for accomplice
South Valley teens charged with murder of 16-year-old
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Teen threatens to 'shoot up school if he can't smoke joint,' deputies say
More TOP STORIES News