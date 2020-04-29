localish

San Jose-based distillery turns whiskey into hand sanitizer

By Chris Bollini
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The spirit makers at 10th Street Distillery view their craft through an engineering lens, leading by example and striving to evolve their craft at all times. This San Jose-based spot has won many awards for its single malt whiskeys, but these days the company has switched its business model.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the popular distillery has stopped making spirits and concentrated its efforts toward making something that's invaluable to all during the coronavirus pandemic: hand sanitizer. For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josecoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placebe localishlocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Bay Area photographer captures an amazing wildlife picture
Meal to Heal supports COVID-19 frontline workers
Coronavirus Check In With Enoteca Maria: The Restaurant Run by Grandmothers
this nyc landlord is offering free rent to tenants due to the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man riding bike in Fresno County hit by truck, hospitalized
Central California coronavirus cases
Newsom outlines four-step plan for gradual reopening of California businesses
Newsom: California schools could start early, potentially in late July
Visalia nursing home reaches 24 total deaths from COVID-19; 174 test positive for virus
26-year-old man killed in Kings County crash, CHP says
New Pandemic Unemployment Assistance available for self-employed workers and independent contractors
Show More
Fresno Councilman Bredefeld to discuss lawsuit over stay-at-home order
More COVID-19 tests in Fresno County could help people return to work
Ten COVID-19 cases confirmed at Fresno Dycora Manchester nursing home
Arsonist damages 10 display sheds at Visalia Home Depot
High demand for antibody tests coming from those who think they had COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News