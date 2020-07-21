localish

Dozier's: 60 years of legendary Texas BBQ

FULSHEAR, TX -- For authentic, Texas-style barbecue, it's hard to beat Dozier's Grocery & Market. The long-loved barbecue institution in Fulshear, just outside of Houston, first opened in 1957 and has served generations of customers.

Dozier's is a real meat-lover's paradise, with a smokehouse, a meat market and game processing services, all rolled into one. It's famous for a large menu of pecan-smoked meats, including brisket, ribs, pulled pork, turkey, chicken, ham and house-made sausage. Even former president George H.W. Bush was a big fan and used to request whole slabs of bacon to be sent to the White House!

For more information, visit doziersbbq.com.
