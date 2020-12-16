localish

Drop your wishlist letters at this Santa mailbox in Lincoln Park

By Yukare Nakayama
There's a Santa Mailbox collecting wish lists this holiday season in Chicago's Lincoln Park Neighborhood!

Mia and Sasha Duchnowski, and their four children, live in the Lincoln Park area on the city's North Side. During this time of year, they are usually in California where they spend Christmas with their family. However, due to the pandemic, the Duchnowski's now have to spend their holiday in Chicago.

RELATED: NORAD Santa Claus tracker launches for 65th year

That's when the Duchnowski children asked their parents how Santa would know where they'll be.

Both Mia and Sasha thought quickly and came up with a Santa Mailbox.

Now, their kids and other neighborhood children can drop off their letters to Santa.

RELATED: CTA Holiday Train, Bus Schedule 2020: See when Santa rides into your Chicago neighborhood

Duchnowski said they'll make sure everyone's letters get to the North Pole!

"We are opened to have people come by. We guarantee someway it's going to get to the North Pole," said Mia Duchnowski.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parksanta clauschristmasall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Youngest Muslim-elected U.S. official lives in Skokie
Lyric Opera House installs new seating
KJ's corner-side racial injustice protests
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Meet the Bulldog: Deon Stroud
More TOP STORIES News