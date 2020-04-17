In The Community

DTLA residents cheer for health care workers

Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council has started #DTLAAPPLAUSE and DTLAAPPLAUSEat8 to salute the healthcare workers on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic. Now every night at 8 p.m. the residents can be heard showing their appreciation for those risking their lives. If you would like more information you can follow the hashtags #DTLAAPPLAUSE and #DTLAAPPLAUSEat8.

What started off as a few neighbors clapping can now be loudly heard throughout every neighborhood of Downtown Los Angeles.

"It's really exciting to see the response of everybody saluting these people that are sacrificing their lives for us now," said Downtown LA resident Joe Rank. "It's a great way to get out there to celebrate the health care workers, celebrate with everyone else that's around you," resident Skyler Lee told ABC7.

Lovingwood hopes that this will create a stronger focus on supporting healthcare workers and first responders well past this coronavirus pandemic.

"I also feel like, hopefully that this will put some focus on more support for our first responders, for our healthcare workers, far more support than they had before. It's pretty simple just go outside at 8 p.m. and give some applause, give a holler, whatever you want," said Lovingwood.

If you would like more information you can visit DLANC on Instagram @realdlanc or follow the hashtags #DTLAAPPLAUSE and DTLAAPPLAUSEat8.
