Go full glam at home for the holidays! From a simple updo to shimmery eyes and a perfect red lip

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY -- Just about the only positive thing I've taken from 2020 is it forced me to pick up some new skills at home.

While many were baking bread from scratch, I was cutting my boyfriend's hair and learning to shape my own eyebrows.


After much trial and error, I was able to give you easy tutorials to follow at home.

So, here's one more to round out the year!


Just because we're not attending a holiday party, doesn't mean we shouldn't give ourselves some holiday cheer.

In this episode, I give you all my easy tips and tricks for a holiday glam look. From a chic bun to shimmery smokey eyes and the perfect red lip!

Plus, I've included all my product picks (spoiler alert: they're super inexpensive and you find them just about anywhere)!

