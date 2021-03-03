all good

Owner of Elmhurst's Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats brings coffee, coats to Chicago's homeless

By Jayme Nicholas and Matt Knutson
ELMHURST, Ill. -- Peter Thomas, owner of Pilot Pete's Coffee and Treats in Elmhurst, calls what he does "coffee with a purpose."

Every other week during Chicago's harsh winters Pete brings hot coffee and warm coats to the homeless. His mom said his compassion for others has been evident since he was a young boy.

Pete has rallied the community around his effort, has collected hundreds of coats for Chicago's homeless. But he doesn't just collect the coats; he actually drives his van or rents a truck to personally greet those who make the Chicago streets their home. He also gives them a cup of coffee, some tasty treats and other amenities as he delivers blankets, scarves, gloves, and special care packages he assembles that include everything from hand warmers to socks to candy bars.

Pete himself sorts coat sizes, rolls blankets, and inspects donations to ensure everything is fresh and clean. He believes the personal touch gives people on the street not only some relief from the winter weather but another, more important thing: hope.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmhurstchicagohomelesscafesall goodfeel goodlocalishwlscoffee
ALL GOOD
'Adopt a Grandparent' to support seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic
Trio of Black, female activists inspire change
New drive-in lets you enjoy first run feature movies from the safety of your car
COVID van comes to your home or business to provide testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for killing mother in Madera Co., sheriff says
Truck collides with power pole in southeast Fresno
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of items from 2 Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Local health officials monitoring for COVID-19 variants
Program in the South Valley helping low-income families become homeowners
Show More
FUSD reaches deal to allow students back for in-person learning starting April 6
Man allegedly points gun at employees at Visalia brewery
Fire sparks in attic of Merced County home
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq air base
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
More TOP STORIES News