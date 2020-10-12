abc13 plus asiatown

Dance of Asian America: Learning the rich culture through authentic Chinese dance

HOUSTON, Texas -- Behind every dance performed at Houston's Dance of Asian America Academy, there's a story.

DAA Academy, the professional school for the non-profit Dance of Asian America company, brings the beauty of Chinese culture to thousands each year through dozens of sensational city-wide performances.

DAA Academy, located in Houston's Asiatown, trains young dancers ages three and up in a wide-ranging curriculum of professional ballet, modern jazz and traditional Asian and Chinese dance.

DAA Academy and Dance of Asian America dancers bring free performances to many of Houston's top stages, including Miller Outdoor Theatre, Stafford Centre, Wortham Theatre and more.

"Through these performances, these young dancers are actually the ambassadors for the Chinese culture and the art of dance," said Janie Yao, founder of Dance of Asian America. "We sustain traditions, we educate our community through cross-cultural education, we also foster young generations of artists and we build cross-cultural ties.

"Through this, I've learned more about myself as a person and I've been able to connect to my culture and my roots," said longtime student Saranna Zhang. "And it's also just a great way to explore art."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondanceasian influencesasian americanktrkchinalocalish show (lsh)abc13 plus asiatownlocalish
ABC13 PLUS ASIATOWN
Crawfish & Noodles known for igniting Viet-Cajun crawfish craze
Would you try crawfish ice cream?
Aqua S: The Ice Cream Dream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families call for justice after woman, teen killed in separate Fresno shootings
84-year-old man shot and killed in Fresno County
More Central Valley elementary schools can now hold in-person classes
Suspect opens fire on couple driving in central Fresno
Man dies after alleged DUI driver crashes car into Lemoore home
California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal
CA suggests outdoor gatherings with people from 3 households or less
Show More
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Family mourning loss of 47-year-old father shot and killed in Fresno
CA ramping up COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, Newsom says
Fresno man battling rare cancer runs 37 miles on 37th birthday
Thousands sign up to be deliberately exposed to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News