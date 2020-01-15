localish

Families reunited for the holidays by special program put on by Mexican state

By
PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A program called Palomas Mensajeras gave people with family in Mexico the chance to spend the holidays with their families in America.

"I came to see my son because it's been 28 years since I have seen him," Graciela Flores Mosqueda said in Spanish. She's from the Mexican state of Michoacan, and the state's government puts on the program Palomas Mensajeras, which means "carrier pigeons" in English.

"God gave me his blessing to be able to come and see my son, to enjoy time with him, because I had cried... for such a long time," she said.

The program helps people over the age of 60 apply for a visa and passport and allows them to visit their families in America for a three-week stretch during the holidays. Mosqueda says the process to obtain the proper documentation can be difficult and expensive, especially for some.

"I felt so much joy after so many years of not being able to spend a Christmas or a New Year with my mother," said Alfredo Cuadros, Graciela's son who lives in the Central Valley. "Giving her a hug, celebrating, and just loving on her," he said.

Parlier was chosen as the meeting point for the program this year. Families picked up their relatives from City Hall after not having seen them for decades. In total, 72 people were reunited with their families on this side of the border. After spending time with them, the families dropped their relatives back off at City Hall before they were taken to the airport.

"I feel sad because I'm not going to see her tomorrow. I'll have to wait and see when God gives us time and the opportunity to see each other again," Cuadros said.

Mosqueda says their visa will last ten years, allowing people the opportunity to come back if they're able.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parliermexicomexicanlocalishimmigration
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOCALISH
'Miracle baby' born in Philadelphia with womb from dead donor
Liberty Bellows sells accordions and accordions ONLY!
These decorated cars look like flying saucers
Take a look at the making of the Giant Britney Spears Mural
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-boyfriend of Tulare Co. mother found dead arrested, charged with murder
Citing safety, liability concerns, Fresno PD wants new guns for officers
Arsonist sets fire to Fresno home days after man was murdered on front lawn
Family fighting for Gavin's Law seeing progress with another hurdle cleared
Fresno prostitute punished in murder her pimp committed
Gov. Newsom aiming to prevent deaths of animals in CA shelters
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Show More
73-year-old man identified as body discovered in Fresno County pond
New art display at Fresno City Hall celebrates Women's Suffrage
Fresno sees violent start to new year compared to 2019
Fowler councilman arrested, accused of burglary
The positives and negatives of including fermented foods in your diet
More TOP STORIES News