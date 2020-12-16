'Feastin' revolutionizes food delivery service to keep Bay Area restaurants in business

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The owners behind Bay Area's Bamboo Asia restaurants pivoted quickly during the pandemic to help bring the restaurant community together. Co-founders Sebastiaan Van De Rijt and Hannah Wagner realized there was not a food delivery service coming from the perspective of restaurant owners, so Feastin was born.
Their mission was to find a solution to delivering products throughout the entire Bay Area while helping restaurants reach even more customers than with existing delivery apps without paying any fees. Feastin delivers restaurant prepared meals, meal kits, desserts, and alcohol, plus grocery staples from local purveyors and farmers.
There are more than 20 restaurant partners, from Michelin-star cuisine to fast-casual brands. Feastin is all about giving back, especially during the holidays! For every purchase through Dec. 24, Feastin is donating a holiday meal for four to a local food bank. Help support local restaurants by visiting here.
